Demo Day

HousingWire August Demo Day: Qualia

Qualia Connect

Qualia Connect enables lenders to standardize the way you work with title and settlement companies. Automate your operations with any title company in order to deliver secure, on-time, and error-free closings.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Automated Order Placement & Information Exchange: Automatically place orders and trigger information requests directly from your LOS.

#2

Transaction Status & Performance Reporting: Gain visibility into the closing timeline with realtime status reporting on the title & escrow process for each loan.

#3

Accuracy Beyond Email & Phone: Eliminate the need to rekey information from emails and documents, ensuring loans close accurately and quickly

