Which mortgage tech advancements are making the biggest impact?
HousingWire Magazine: August 2022
Adapting your tech for new possibilities in appraisals
NAR’s Jessica Lautz on single women homebuyers
Demo Day

HousingWire August Demo Day: ICE Mortgage Technology™

AIQ™ by ICE Mortgage Technology™

AIQ™ by ICE Mortgage Technology™, is an omnichannel solution that leverages artificial intelligence that enables lenders, investors, and servicers to automate manual workflows and increase productivity and quality, while reducing risk and boosting ROI.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Lenders — Boost productivity by 30% and increase the average customer ROI by 400%

#2

Investors — Shorten loan package inspection to less than one day and increase loans per month per customer by up to 20,000

#3

Servicers — Enable 50% faster review and file set-up while reducing errors during file onboarding

