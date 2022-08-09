HousingWire August Demo Day: ICE Mortgage Technology™

AIQ™ by ICE Mortgage Technology™
AIQ™ by ICE Mortgage Technology™, is an omnichannel solution that leverages artificial intelligence that enables lenders, investors, and servicers to automate manual workflows and increase productivity and quality, while reducing risk and boosting ROI.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Lenders — Boost productivity by 30% and increase the average customer ROI by 400%
#2
Investors — Shorten loan package inspection to less than one day and increase loans per month per customer by up to 20,000
#3
Servicers — Enable 50% faster review and file set-up while reducing errors during file onboarding