Demo Day

HousingWire August Demo Day: CoreLogic

CoreLogic Title & Closing Solution

The CoreLogic Title & Closing Solution syncs your order management, secures all vendor communications and document transfers, and ultimately improves your borrower’s experience. It supports retail origination – both purchase and refinance, home equity, default servicing, and wholesale lending channels.

Simply stated, the CoreLogic Title & Closing Solution is security and efficiency, delivered.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Our Title & Closing Solution automates your title order allocation to the vendor of your choosing based on your loan level criteria

#2

It allows for easy communication with your Vendors so you can follow real time statuses within your LOS

#3

It allows you to create a consistent process, maximizing efficiency and delivering an audit trail on every order

