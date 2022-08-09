HousingWire August Demo Day: CoreLogic

CoreLogic Title & Closing Solution
The CoreLogic Title & Closing Solution syncs your order management, secures all vendor communications and document transfers, and ultimately improves your borrower’s experience. It supports retail origination – both purchase and refinance, home equity, default servicing, and wholesale lending channels.
Simply stated, the CoreLogic Title & Closing Solution is security and efficiency, delivered.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Our Title & Closing Solution automates your title order allocation to the vendor of your choosing based on your loan level criteria
#2
It allows for easy communication with your Vendors so you can follow real time statuses within your LOS
#3
It allows you to create a consistent process, maximizing efficiency and delivering an audit trail on every order