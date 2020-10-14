HousingWire Annual Virtual Demo Day: Xome

InspexTM by Xome
Inspex is a new, DIY home inspection and valuations app that empowers lenders to provide their customers with a simple, contactless option. Not just a photo-collection tool, Inspex significantly reduces inspection wait times by as much as 50 percent – improving the experience for everyone.
Product Fast Facts:
#1
Inspex is a safe and secure way to complete property valuations at lower costs than previously possible, without the inconvenience of scheduling appointments.
#2
Inspex offers a more streamlined and efficient approach that accelerates approvals, using improved property-record data, which reduces borrower discrepancies and need for additional valuation orders.
#3
Inspex is part of a patent-pending process that engages Xome’s entire valuation system for use in home equity lending and servicing.