Demo Day

HousingWire Annual Virtual Demo Day: Xome

InspexTM by Xome

Inspex is a new, DIY home inspection and valuations app that empowers lenders to provide their customers with a simple, contactless option. Not just a photo-collection tool, Inspex significantly reduces inspection wait times by as much as 50 percent – improving the experience for everyone.


Product Fast Facts:

#1

Inspex is a safe and secure way to complete property valuations at lower costs than previously possible, without the inconvenience of scheduling appointments. 

#2

 Inspex offers a more streamlined and efficient approach that accelerates approvals, using improved property-record data, which reduces borrower discrepancies and need for additional valuation orders.

#3

Inspex is part of a patent-pending process that engages Xome’s entire valuation system for use in home equity lending and servicing.

Get More Info

Visit Xome’s Services Guide Page

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Residential neighborhood
The forbearance crash bros spoke too soon

We have a precedent for how housing crashes happen. We just need to look back to 2008 when we had over 10 million delinquent loans. But none of these factors exist in the market now.

Oct 12, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day_- 2500x1550
HousingWire Annual Virtual Demo Day: focusIT

Pulse CRM We supercharge your loan origination system and provide lead management tools, automated email marketing, loan status alerts and intelligent task management — so you don’t have to. Product Fast Facts: #1 We have automated status alert emails and text messages — take your choice of one or both! #2  Our setup process is […]

Oct 14, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please