HousingWire Annual Virtual Demo Day: FundingShield

Guardian Service
Transaction level certification that leverages live source data to confirm documents are valid, compliant closing agents, insurance coverage and wire accounts are verified on every transaction with $2-$5mm per transaction coverage. Clients exceed risk and compliance requirements while freeing up time for back office and closing teams reducing operating costs.
Product Fast Facts:
#1
Transaction level controls that prevent wire and title fraud losses through process driven fund/don’t fund controls and workflows that de-risk & lower operating cost.
#2
Transaction level verification of licenses, CPLs, closing-parties, insurance, confirmation that transaction details match to title for a preventative fraud strategy while achieving closing agent compliance.
#3
We offer transaction level warranty and coverage of $2mm per residential transaction and $5mm per commercial transaction proving additional recourse on every closing.