HousingWire Annual Virtual Demo Day: FundingShield

Transaction level certification that leverages live source data to confirm documents are valid, compliant closing agents, insurance coverage and wire accounts are verified on every transaction with $2-$5mm per transaction coverage.  Clients exceed risk and compliance requirements while freeing up time for back office and closing teams reducing operating costs.

Transaction level controls that prevent wire and title fraud losses through process driven fund/don’t fund controls and workflows that de-risk & lower operating cost.

  Transaction level verification of licenses, CPLs, closing-parties, insurance, confirmation that transaction details match to title for a preventative fraud strategy while achieving closing agent compliance.

We offer transaction level warranty and coverage of $2mm per residential transaction and $5mm per commercial transaction proving additional recourse on every closing.

