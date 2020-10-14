Demo Day

HousingWire Annual Virtual Demo Day: focusIT

Pulse CRM

We supercharge your loan origination system and provide lead management tools, automated email marketing, loan status alerts and intelligent task management — so you don’t have to.


Product Fast Facts:

#1

We have automated status alert emails and text messages — take your choice of one or both!

#2

 Our setup process is turnkey. Have your holiday, birthday and loan status emails running on their own by next week.

#3

Finally ditch those spreadsheets + use our customizable pipelines to keep your team up to date on all current happenings.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

