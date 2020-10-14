Demo Day

HousingWire Annual Virtual Demo Day: Docutech

Solex® eClosing Engage

Trusted by the nation’s leading lenders, Solex eClosing has enabled over 200,000 digital loan closings. Providing borrowers the contactless closing they seek, this solution has delivered on the promise of digitization streamlining complex, paper-intensive processes and optimizing operations. Faster closings and reduced costs per loan, Solex eClosing does it all.

Product Fast Facts:

#1

 Solex® eClosing Engage is a complete end-to-end digital mortgage closing solution for lenders, borrowers and settlement agents.

#2

  Approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for eClose, eNote, and eVault functionality, Solex eClosing Engage provides eSigning efficiencies from initial document generation through post-closing.

#3

Borrowers can eSign from any device, anywhere, and settlement agents gain the ease of engaging with the loan more directly during the eClosing process.

Get More Info

Visit Docutech’s Services Guide Page

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Residential neighborhood
The forbearance crash bros spoke too soon

We have a precedent for how housing crashes happen. We just need to look back to 2008 when we had over 10 million delinquent loans. But none of these factors exist in the market now.

Oct 12, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day_- 2500x1550
HousingWire Annual Virtual Demo Day: focusIT

Pulse CRM We supercharge your loan origination system and provide lead management tools, automated email marketing, loan status alerts and intelligent task management — so you don’t have to. Product Fast Facts: #1 We have automated status alert emails and text messages — take your choice of one or both! #2  Our setup process is […]

Oct 14, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please