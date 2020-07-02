SimpleNexus announced enhancements to its integration with Optimal Blue that allow loan originators to lock loan pricing from a mobile device.

The enhancements now give customers the ability to run pricing scenarios and request rate locks directly from the SimpleNexus mobile or web application.

“Loan pricing can change throughout the day with little advance warning, especially in today’s turbulent market,” said SimpleNexus COO Ben Miller. “The ability to rapidly lock a loan from a mobile device puts loan originators at a tremendous advantage, enabling them to more effectively manage high volume and close more deals.”

Property-related tech provider Aspen Grove Solutions launched its Homeowner Forbearance Module in an effort to aid homeowners and mortgage servicers that have been affected by COVID-19.

The company’s announcement cited the integration of its module as a response to America’s CARES Act, and intends to utilize the technology to deliver scalable forbearance processing.

“The Homeowner Forbearance Module helps take the strain off call centers by directing borrowers to complete their application online, then by tracking that application through the process,” the company said in a release.

The platform uses a plug-and-play widget with customizable forms to gather, process and track applications directly from the bank/servicer’s website. Back-office and call-center staff can manage all applications through a central portal with approvals built-in. The platform also offers integration to the customer’s back-end data systems.

In March, Aspen Grove Solutions waived subscription fees on its compliance portal Aspen iRecord to support vendors. Now, with 4.2 million loans in forbearance, Aspen is offering free implementation of the Homeowner Forbearance Module to banks and servicers.

On Thursday, CoreLogic debuted its newest real estate platform OneHome with the intention of creating a collaborative platform in the home-buying process between real estate agents and their clients.

The platform creates channels for easy communication, utilizes AI search engines, a virtual marketplace, property and casualty insurance and home improvement options.

“As we expand our reach into home marketing services and leverage our national footprint, CoreLogic is excited to bring a high impact and innovative solution that significantly improves the homebuying experience for consumers, real estate agents and other stakeholders in the home marketing, selection and buying process,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic.

Originally launched with Ohio-based Yes-MLS, OneHome is expected to be available nationally by the end of 2020 for real estate agents who currently use CoreLogic’s multiple listing platform.