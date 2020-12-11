Freddie Mac’s Simone Beaty on housing affordability
Freddie Mac’s Simone Beaty on housing affordability

In this episode, Beaty explains how Freddie Mac is supporting shared equity programs as the pandemic continues to financially strain Americans nationwide.

WFG reports its highest volume months ever during Q2 and Q3
WFG reports its highest volume months ever during Q2 and Q3

As the company celebrates its 10th anniversary, WFG continues to look for new ways to serve its clients, consumers and industry.

Supreme Court hears arguments on FHFA structure
Supreme Court hears arguments on FHFA structure

The case has the potential to be the most profound legal decision to affect the mortgage market in over a decade.

HW Media acquires REAL Trends
HW Media acquires REAL Trends

The acquisition combines two of real estate’s most powerful media outlets. The new media portfolio will now include HousingWire, FinLedger and REAL Trends.

Real Estate

Housing market outlook for 2021…and beyond

Look for low mortgage rates, first-time homebuyers and slower price growth

2020 was a truly unprecedented year. With it behind us, let’s look ahead at several housing market trends that are likely in 2021 and beyond.

First, exceptionally low mortgage rates are likely to be around for an extended period. The Federal Reserve is expected to continue an accommodative monetary policy and keep the federal funds target below 0.25% through 2022.

This should ensure that initial rates on ARMs will remain low, and we also expect 30-year fixed-rate loans to remain below 3% during early 2021 and average about 3.1% during the next two years.

This would be a percentage point lower than the 4.1% average during the 2010 to 2019 time period. These low rates will provide an excellent opportunity for families with good credit to buy or refinance homes. Using CoreLogic TrueStandings data, we estimate that there will be about 20 million home mortgages outstanding at the start of 2021, with a contract interest rate of 4% or higher.

While some of these are less likely to refinance because they have a low balance, a recent delinquency or have been in forbearance, there are still plenty of borrowers who will refinance in 2021. Expect refinance volume to remain brisk, albeit less than in 2020.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Get $75 off your initial membership with coupon code “intro75”.

Most Popular Articles

Housing-2021
What’s next for housing in 2021?

The housing market has continued to remain a bright spot in the economy, even as other areas continue to struggle amid stay-at-home orders and economic shutdowns. Now economists are looking to 2021.

Dec 07, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Modern white empty office interior with board table. 3D render.
People movers: Offerpad, LendingHome, Interfirst, Black, Mann & Graham, Promontory MortgagePath

People Movers provides updates about the business professionals making waves in real estate and mortgage. Here’s the latest.

Dec 11, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please