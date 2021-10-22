Lunch & Learn: Are appraisals the next big opportunity in mortgage fulfillment?
Lunch & Learn: Are appraisals the next big opportunity in mortgage fulfillment?

This Lunch & Learn for mortgage lenders will explore the evolution of the appraisal process as well as opportunities for innovation.

HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit
HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit

Sessions from HousingWire Annual 2021 are going to be virtually streamed on October 25. Register now for FREE to tune into what housing industry leaders had to say this year!

How Freddie Mac is addressing affordable housing challenges
How Freddie Mac is addressing affordable housing challenges

Freddie Mac is focused on addressing limited access to credit, housing inequalities, creation and preservation of affordable housing supply and advancement of homeownership education.

How to increase minority homeownership?
How to increase minority homeownership?

Today’s HousingWire Daily features a roundtable discussion from HousingWire’s Lunch & Learn series that looks at “Unpacking the lender’s vital role in increasing minority homeownership.”

Politics & MoneyMortgage

Housing groups to FHFA: Hit pause on Duty to Serve plan

Groups criticized legal interpretation barring GSEs from making targeted Duty to Serve equity investments

HW+ FHFA

Twenty affordable housing groups teamed up to tell the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) its requirements for the government sponsored enterprises to support manufactured and rural housing, and preserve affordable housing don’t make the grade.

The coalition, dubbed the “Underserved Mortgage Markets Coalition,” includes the Center for Community Progress, the National Housing Conference, the National Council of State Housing Agencies, the National Community Stabilization Trust and the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, which convened the effort.

The government sponsored enterprises in May submitted their 2022 to 2024 Duty to Serve plans to their regulator, under the leadership of then-FHFA Director Mark Calabria. In a letter to FHFA Acting Director Sandra Thompson, the groups asked that the effective date of the plans be put on hold to allow for public input.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    AdobeStock_302227370_Editorial_Use_Only
    FHFA to make desktop appraisals permanent

    Desktop appraisals, a temporary flexibility implemented in March 2020 amid lockdowns and social distancing, will become permanent, the FHFA said today.

    Oct 18, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Multitasking business man working at home
    Rocket Pro TPO redesigns pricing calculator for brokers

    Rocket Pro TPO aims to help its broker partners grow their businesses. The new Pricing Calculator provides brokers with fast, reliable and accessible information that can help differentiate them from competitors. In the midst of this serious housing shortage, brokers need tools to help them provide top-notch service to homebuyers. 

    Oct 22, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please