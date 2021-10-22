Housing groups to FHFA: Hit pause on Duty to Serve plan

Twenty affordable housing groups teamed up to tell the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) its requirements for the government sponsored enterprises to support manufactured and rural housing, and preserve affordable housing don’t make the grade.

The coalition, dubbed the “Underserved Mortgage Markets Coalition,” includes the Center for Community Progress, the National Housing Conference, the National Council of State Housing Agencies, the National Community Stabilization Trust and the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, which convened the effort.

The government sponsored enterprises in May submitted their 2022 to 2024 Duty to Serve plans to their regulator, under the leadership of then-FHFA Director Mark Calabria. In a letter to FHFA Acting Director Sandra Thompson, the groups asked that the effective date of the plans be put on hold to allow for public input.