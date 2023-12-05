Housing Forward appoints new president 

Housing Forward, the leading organization fighting homelessness in Dallas, appointed Sarah Kahn as interim president and chief executive officer, the nonprofit announced on Tuesday.



Kahn starts her new role on Dec. 21. Her appointment comes on the heels of former president and CEO Joli Angel Robinson’s departure. Robinson accepted the role of chief executive officer of the Center on Halsted of Chicago, after serving Housing Forward for more than two years.

Kahn has been with Housing Forward since September 2021 when she joined as a chief program officer. Before Housing Forward, Kahn worked at The Cloudburst Group, a contractor for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), for five years. There, she oversaw the homeless assistance and housing programs.

Housing Forward leads the All Neighbors Coalition, which includes more than 140 organizations in Dallas and Collin counties. As of November this year, Housing Forward and the All Neighbors Coalition succeeded in finding permanent shelter for some 2,800 previously unhoused individuals in Dallas and Collin counties.



Editor’s note: As part of its company philanthropic focus, HousingWire supports Housing Forward’s nonprofit mission.