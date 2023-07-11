House Numbers raises $3.75M in pre-seed funding

House Numbers, an AI-enabled home wealth management platform, announced on Tuesday that it has raised $3.75 million in pre-seed funding.

Resolute Ventures led the round, with participation from Maven Ventures and Uncommon Capital.

“The U.S. Census reports 62% of U.S. households have home equity, compared to just 25% of whom hold stocks and mutual funds. Yet, homeowners still don’t have a trusted source to optimize the financial opportunities around their greatest long-term asset, their home,” said Jeff Levinsohn, co-founder and CEO of House Numbers.

House Numbers’ goal is to empower homeowners and help them achieve financial independence by providing AI-tailored recommendations for home equity-based products. The platform analyzes homeowners’ financial situations and goals to guide them toward the best product options.

The landscape of financial opportunities available to homeowners has also expanded significantly, encompassing home equity products, mortgage refinancing, short-term rentals, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), home insurance, solar, electrification, and tax optimization.

In turn, navigating this complex terrain can be overwhelming for the average homeowner.

“Most homeowners aren’t aware that there are five different ways to access their home equity, let alone how to analyze which financial product is best suited to meet their goals or find the best product offer from dozens of financial service providers. House Numbers is aiming to address this gap,” Levinsohn said.

Founded in 2021, House Numbers is a home wealth management platform that helps homeowners achieve financial independence by optimizing their largest asset – their home. The platform leverages cutting-edge technology, personal financial information, stated owner-specific goals, and market data to provide highly personalized and actionable opportunities.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by HousingWire’s editors.