House Financial Services Committee members named

With the 117th Congress having been sworn in, Rep. Maxine Waters announced the Democratic members for the House Financial Services Committee, which has oversight on banking, insurance, real estate and securities sectors.

“I look forward to working with all of my colleagues to continue to tackle this pandemic crisis, make sure the financial system works for everyone, and put forth solutions to benefit individuals and families across the nation,” Waters said in a statement on Friday.

The Democratic congresswoman, who has led the committee since 2018, and was influential even when Republicans controlled the house prior to 2018, is focused on the coronavirus pandemic.

Other priorities for the committee include increasing diversity and inclusion; holding America’s large banks accountable; the Consumers First Act, which reverses several changes to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau made by the previous administration, and the Ending Homelessness Act of 2019, which would provide $13.27 billion in new funding to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development programs and creates more than 400,000 new housing units.

The Democratic Members of the Committee on Financial Services for the 117th Congress are:

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Chairwoman

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.

Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y.

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y.

Rep. David Scott, D-Ga.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo.

Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo.

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.

Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill.

Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio

Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Calif.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas

Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla.

Rep. Michael San Nicolas, D-Guam

Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.

Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass.

Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Penn.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Rep. Jesús Garcia, D-Ill.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas

Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.

Appointments to the Committee are finalized once approved by the House Democratic caucus.