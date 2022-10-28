Homestar names Gurp Bhandal EVP of national production

Mortgage lender Homestar Financial Corporation on Friday announced appointing Gurp Bhandal as executive vice president of national production.

Bhandal’s professional career spans more than 20 years in financial services. Prior to HOMESTAR, he served as the executive vice president of retail production at AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation and area lending manager roles at Citi.

HOMESTAR cited Bhandal’s leadership experience in announcing the appointment. Bhandal said HOMESTAR has proved to be “nimble and strategic” in a volatile environment. “The company culture is focused on giving back, and the HOMESTARCares philanthropy is a great example of that,” Bhandal added.

HOMESTAR recently promoted its top five team managers to division managers and its division managers to division executives.

The new division managers include Regina England and Corey Cantrell, who joined HOMESTAR 14 years ago, David W.R. Stallings and Paul Abraham, who have been at the firm about a decade, and Michael Stallings, who joined in 2016. They are responsible for continuing to grow branches in the states of North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Florida and South Carolina, among others.

The new division executives include Gus Lobo who joined the company since its inception in 2002 and now leads 200 employees, including 136 MLOs across 37 branch locations and also focus on recruitment and training. Other members include Jeff Waggoner, who joined in 2004 and currently leads over 158 employees, including 92 MLOs in 41 branch locations. Wendell Couch joined in 2008 and closed over $1 billion in loan production in 2021.

HOMESTAR’s mortgage products include conventional, FHA, USDA, VA, jumbo, reverse, 203K, refinance and its own cash advantage, RefiNow and NATURALiving Home Mortgage loan programs.

The company was established in 2002 in Georgia. It currently operates in 31 states across more than 105 branches.