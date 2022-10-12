HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
How is the mortgage rate environment affecting due diligence?
How is the mortgage rate environment affecting due diligence?
HousingWire Magazine: October/November 2022
HousingWire Magazine: October/November 2022
Webinar: Overcoming Obstacles to eClosing Adoption
Webinar: Overcoming Obstacles to eClosing Adoption
Seniors have record housing wealth
Seniors have record housing wealth
Mortgage

Homepoint shrinks its lending capacity

Lender terminated warehouse lines of credit with Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley

Home Point Financial Corp. has terminated a master repurchase agreement and securities contract with Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Capital and Morgan Stanley Bank, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The financing arrangement was struck on June 3, 2020 with the maximum aggregate borrowing authority totaling $300 million, according to Home Point’s 8-K filing disclosed on Tuesday. 

Another SEC filing from last month showed that Home Point, the corporate entity that controls wholesale lender Homepoint, terminated a master repurchase agreement and securities contract with Morgan Stanley Bank. The financing arrangement was also dated June 3, 2020. The agreement provided for a maximum aggregate purchase price of $325 million and committed financing of $162.5 million, SEC filings revealed. 

Both terminations were mutually agreed prior to its scheduled maturity date of Feb. 23, 2023 for Credit Suisse and March 3, 2023 for Morgan Stanley. 

Homepoint declined to comment on the credit line terminations, but has been open about shrinking its footprint as the mortgage market contracts from about $4 trillion to roughly $1.6 trillion this year and $1.3 trillion in 2023.

As of June 30, the company had $1.91 billion in capacity to fund loans, down from the first quarter’s $2.72 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company had $4.72 billion in credit from warehouse lenders.

On the back of sharply decreasing originations, lenders have been reducing their credit lines. loanDepot, for example, cut its capacity by a total of $1.5 billion over the past two months, citing “current and projected mortgage loan originations.” After reporting a $223 million financial loss in the second quarter, loanDepot shut down its wholesale channel. 

In response to the current market headwinds, Michigan-based lender Homepoint shrunk its employee headcount dramatically. The company cut about 75% of its workforce from the summer of 2021 to about 1,000 in the fall of 2022. Over the past year, Homepoint sold off large chunks of its business including selling its delegated correspondent business to Planet Home Lending. 

Home Point Financial ranked as the 14th largest lender in the country, according to Inside Mortgage Finance. It originated a mortgage volume of $21.7 billion in the first six months of 2022, with $9.1 billion accounting for the second quarter of this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Fraud word concept on cubes
146-year old title industry battles cybercrime threats HW+

A record number of title insurance professionals gathered on Coronado Island, just a few miles from downtown San Diego, at the Hotel del Coronado for the American Land Title Association’s annual ALTA One conference on Wednesday. Opened in 1888 and known for its the intricate wood work and open designs in the main lobby and […]

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please