Your Borrowers Want Digital Closings – But Are Their Loans e-Eligible?
Your Borrowers Want Digital Closings – But Are Their Loans e-Eligible?

Join our upcoming webinar for a conversation reviewing the five factors of determining the digitization of closings and each loan.

Black Knight economist on the latest forbearance report
Black Knight economist on the latest forbearance report

In this episode, Andy Walden discusses Black Knight’s most recent forbearance report and how growth in the economy and the job market have contributed to more forbearance exits.

Is NAR ready to rumble with DOJ?
Is NAR ready to rumble with DOJ?

The DOJ and the NAR are preparing for battle. At stake are the practical rules agents must follow to do their job – and the essence of how they earn money.

How fine-tuning MSR valuations can help lenders improve decision-making
How fine-tuning MSR valuations can help lenders improve decision-making

As rates change and the market shifts to a more purchase-driven origination environment, lenders need to carefully monitor margins and profitability.

Politics & MoneyReal Estate

Homebuilders descend on D.C. as confidence drops

Confidence in newly built single-family homes drops to lowest level since August 2020

Homebuilder confidence for newly built single-family homes dropped one point to 80 in July, per the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo Housing Market Index released today.

It’s the lowest level since August 2020.

High building material prices and supply shortages continue to hamstring homebuilders — in particular, the price of the popular oriented strand board, which has increased more than 500% above its January 2020 level, according to Chuck Fowke, NAHB chairman.

But Washington, D.C. is now firmly in the loop, Fowke said.

On July 16, members of the Biden Administration met with homebuilder representatives — including builders, housing advocates, lumber companies, real estate firms, loggers and labor unions, per a White House statement — to discuss supply bottlenecks, a lack of skilled workers, and the ever-rising cost of new builds.

Present at the meeting were Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and Council of Economic Advisers Chairwoman Cecilia Rouse.

“We are grateful that the White House heeded our urgent plea to hold a building materials meeting with interested stakeholders on July 16 to seek solutions to end production bottlenecks that have harmed housing affordability,” Fowke said in a statement Monday.

The three major HMI indices were mixed in June, as the index gauging current sales conditions and traffic of prospective buyers fell one and six points, respectively, while the gauge charting sales expectations in the next six months increased two-points to 81.

Looking at the three-month moving averages for regional HMI scores, the Northeast fell four points to 75, the Midwest decreased one point to 71, and the West fell two points to 87. The South remained at 85.

“Homebuilders are contending with shortages of building materials, buildable lots and skilled labor as well as a challenging regulatory environment,” said Robert Dietz, NAHB chief economist. “This is putting upward pressure on home prices and sidelining many prospective home buyers even as demand remains strong in a low-inventory environment.”

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_302227370_Editorial_Use_Only
FHFA kills adverse market fee

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) is officially axing Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae’s controversial adverse market refinance fee.

Jul 16, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Zillow tomo story
Ex-Zillow execs promise revolution in lending

Tomo is a new mortgage platform backed by ex-Zillow executives Greg Schwartz and Carey Armstrong. Seventy million in seed fund was raised.

Jul 16, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please