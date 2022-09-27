HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
Are digital closings really worth it?
Are digital closings really worth it?
Rachel Luna to speak at HW Annual Oct. 4
Rachel Luna to speak at HW Annual Oct. 4
Learn from lenders: how to navigate this challenging market through tech
Learn from lenders: how to navigate this challenging market through tech
Growing your community during a down market
Growing your community during a down market
Real Estate

Home-price growth slowed further in July

Tampa, Miami and Dallas led home price gains again

Annual home-price growth continued to slow in July, with year-over-year price gains shrinking for the fourth consecutive month, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, released Tuesday.

Nationwide home prices posted a yearly gain of 15.8% in July, bringing the index to a reading of 307.45. In June, the index saw a year-over-year increase of 18.1%.

“The -2.3% difference between those two monthly rates of gain is the largest deceleration in the history of the index,” Craig J. Lazzara, the managing director at S&P DJI, said in a statement.

Month over month, the U.S. National Index saw a 0.3% decrease in home prices.

“Home-price appreciation has continued to slow since its peak in April as the Fed works to get inflation under control,” Steve Reich, the chief operations officer of Finance of America Mortgage, said in a statement. “The gradual slowdown can be attributed to higher interest rates, which has tempered what many homebuyers can afford and, in turn, has softened home sales.”

The Case-Shiller 20-city home price index posted a 16.1% year-over-year increase, down from 18.7% a month prior. The annual increase brought the 20-city index to a reading of 316.28. All 20 of the cities analyzed posted lower price increases in the year ending July 2022 as compared to the year ending June 2022.

The lender’s guide to surviving this mortgage market

As the U.S. economy reopens after a world-changing pandemic, several key factors are impacting getting back to a “normal” mortgage environment. This white paper will outline the current market challenges for lenders and what lenders can do to rein in costs and provide good customer outcomes.

Presented by: HCL America

“The theme of strong but decelerating prices was reflected across all 20 cities. July’s year-over-year price change was positive for each one of the 20 cities, with a median gain of 15.0%, but in every case July’s gain was less than June’s. Prices declined in 12 cities on a month-to-month basis,” Lazzara said.

Home-price growth in the 10-city home price index also slowed in July, recording an annual gain of 14.9% to a reading of 327.54. In June, the 10-city index posted a year-over-year increase of 17.4%.

Tampa, Miami and Dallas again have the highest year-over-year gains among the 20-cities, recording 31.8%, 31.7% and 24.7% yearly growth in July, respectively.

“Data show the national inventory of active listings rose by about 30% in July over last year and demand continued to weaken, causing home -price growth to moderate. This means buyers are likely seeing a noticeable uptick in price reductions in some markets,” Reich said.

As mortgage rates continue to rise, experts expect the market to slow further, moderating home-price growth.

“Affordability constraints have set in motion a rebalancing of power in the housing market,” Nicole Bachaud, Zillow’s senior economist, said in a statement. “A dip in demand from buyers being priced out of the market as mortgage rates soar is causing homes to stay on the market longer and home price growth to moderate.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

HW+ money house balance
Prestwick adding more fuel to a hot MSR market HW+

Prestwick Mortgage Group is out with three new MSR offerings for agency loan pools valued in total at $2.6 billion.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please