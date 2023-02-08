Home Partners of America names Jennifer Deason as CEO

Home Partners of America, a Chicago-based Blackstone portfolio company, has appointed Jennifer Deason as its chief executive officer, the company announced on Wednesday. Deason will step into the new role later this month.

“Home Partners’ mission is particularly close to my own personal story, as I was raised by a single mom who did not have any paths to homeownership,” Deason said. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to build on the Company’s strong foundation and make home access and homeownership a reality for many more people.”

Deason will step into the new role later this month and will succeed the company’s co-founder and current CEO, William Young, who will transition to the role of non-executive chairperson of the board of directors.

“I am honored to follow in Bill’s footsteps and lead this exceptional team at Home Partners,” Deason said.

Young has helped build and lead Home Partners for more than a decade.

“Together, we have helped individuals and families across the country access homes in great communities and have expanded housing access for low-to-moderate-income families through our Choice Lease program,” Young said in a prepared statement. “There is still a tremendous amount of work left to do, and Jen is uniquely able to lead our company through its next phase of development and growth…”

Deason’s professional career spans more than two decades in leadership positions. She recently helped launch Belong Capital and served as chairwoman of Belong Acquisition Corporation prior to joining Home Partners. In addition, she co-founded Flowcode in 2019 and served as the company’s chief business officer and chief financial officer.

She has also held roles including executive vice president, head of strategy and corporate development at Sotheby’s in New York; EVP at Bain Capital; CFO at The Weather Company; engagement manager at McKinsey & Company and investment officer at World Bank International Finance Corporation, among others.

In addition, Deason has served a board member at Margaux and is a current board member at DHI Group, Inc., Concentrix, MasterCraft Boat Company. She also serves on the board of trustees at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.

Per its website, Home Partners asks renters to apply for approval on a home they wish to rent or own later and work with a real estate agent. The company then leases it to the person, who can rent the home with a one-year lease with the option to buy it or renew the lease. It claims one can rent a home for up to five years (or three years in Texas).