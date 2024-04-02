How the GSEs view collateral risk — and how lenders should be adjusting
MortgagePeople Movers

Highlands Residential Mortgage adds top Texas producer

Josh Moody has originated nearly $2 billion in loans during a career that has spanned more than 20 years

Josh Moody, a mortgage industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience and nearly $2 billion in career sales volume, recently joined Highlands Residential Mortgage.

Based in Addison, Texas, Moody most recently worked for Synergy One Lending, where he posted nearly $77 million in production volume across 265 loans last year. This made him one of the top 50 originators by dollar volume in Texas, according to rankings from Scotsman Guide.

Josh-Moody-Headshot-1
Josh Moody

“I feel the experienced and trustworthy executive team at Highlands will enable us to offer a broader and more comprehensive product suite for our customers and allow our team to adapt rapidly to a constantly shifting mortgage environment,” Moody said in a statement.

Moody is licensed in 32 states and his team includes more than 20 employees in three Texas locations — Plano, Harlingen and South Padre Island.

Over the course of his career, Moody has helped thousands of families achieve homeownership. He has also been recognized by Mortgage Executive Magazine, D Magazine and National Mortgage News.

Highlands Residential Mortgage is a full-service retail lender headquartered in Allen, Texas, with branches in 16 states. In 2022, it closed more than 8,400 loans with an aggregate volume of $2.68 billion. That was good for No. 49 in the country, according to Scotsman Guide.

The company has landed a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies five times in recent years. In 2017, it was one of six U.S. mortgage companies to earn the distinction.

