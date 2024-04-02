Highlands Residential Mortgage adds top Texas producer

Josh Moody, a mortgage industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience and nearly $2 billion in career sales volume, recently joined Highlands Residential Mortgage.

Based in Addison, Texas, Moody most recently worked for Synergy One Lending, where he posted nearly $77 million in production volume across 265 loans last year. This made him one of the top 50 originators by dollar volume in Texas, according to rankings from Scotsman Guide.

Josh Moody

“I feel the experienced and trustworthy executive team at Highlands will enable us to offer a broader and more comprehensive product suite for our customers and allow our team to adapt rapidly to a constantly shifting mortgage environment,” Moody said in a statement.

Moody is licensed in 32 states and his team includes more than 20 employees in three Texas locations — Plano, Harlingen and South Padre Island.

Over the course of his career, Moody has helped thousands of families achieve homeownership. He has also been recognized by Mortgage Executive Magazine, D Magazine and National Mortgage News.

Highlands Residential Mortgage is a full-service retail lender headquartered in Allen, Texas, with branches in 16 states. In 2022, it closed more than 8,400 loans with an aggregate volume of $2.68 billion. That was good for No. 49 in the country, according to Scotsman Guide.

The company has landed a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies five times in recent years. In 2017, it was one of six U.S. mortgage companies to earn the distinction.