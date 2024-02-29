Rocket to shut down origination channel for real estate and insurance agents

High-volume Chhabra Group joins eXp

The team was previously affiliated with RE/Max and has $425 million in volume since 2020

Sahil Chhabra is bringing his 21-agent team, the Chhabra Group, to eXp, as a so-called “mega team,” the brokerage announced on Thursday. Based in Calgary, Alberta, the Chhabra Group was previously affiliated with RE/MAX

Conversations with eXp top producers Justin Havre and Ibrahim Hussein informed Chhabra’s decision. Since joining the real estate industry in 2020 after a career in the hospitality sector, Chhabra has accumulated an aggregate sales volume exceeding $425 million, according to a news release.

“There is no doubt that eXp offers everything I need to help grow my team,” Chhabra said in a statement. “Justin and Ibrahim are examples of how an already-thriving business can reach the next level without a high cost and where the agent has so much more potential to be the entrepreneur he or she desires to be.”

Chhabra boasts a diverse team, which can assist clients in English, Hindi, Urdu, Farsi, French and Vietnamese.

The mega team status at eXp offers a lower agent cap, which allows team members to reach their cap faster and earn more throughout the year, an eXp spokesperson told HousingWire. 

