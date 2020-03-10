Here's why you should attend our engage.marketing event in June

2020 has already been a wild ride for those in mortgage and real estate. Historic low interest rates have reignited the refi boom and lenders are working nonstop to accommodate the avalanche of borrowers eager to get a great rate. At the same time, consumers and companies are dealing with a lot of uncertainty due to coronavirus concerns and the resulting stock market volatility.

In many ways, we are in uncharted waters.

That’s why, as HousingWire gears up for our third-annual engage.marketing summit in June, we’re exploring ways to expand our traditional live-event format to include a virtual option for registered attendees that are unable to travel. It’s impossible to know what business travel will look like in June, yet we know that mortgage and real estate marketers will need expert insights from engage.marketing more than ever.

To that end, we’re identifying ways to bring our speakers, attendees and sponsors together in a hybrid setting that preserves the networking and spontaneity of a live event but also allows those with health concerns to participate.

A lot has changed in the marketing world since our engage.marketing summit last year. Many lenders have pulled marketing into the C-suite, giving marketers an incredible opportunity to influence outcomes, but also increasing their accountability when it comes to ROI. And marketers are now interacting across their organizations, integrating with sales teams and collaborating with technology and human capital teams.

Despite the unprecedented rate environment, there are still fundamental questions that need to be answered. How do you get your frontline originators on board with brand integrity when they’re so busy? What are the most important trends in social right now, and how can you leverage them? What were some of the most successful marketing campaigns in the last year and what parts of those could apply to your business? And, once this historic refi boom is over, how are you going to flip the switch and start playing offense to drive purchase growth?

Our engage.marketing speakers will give clear guidance on these topics, and share the tactics and strategies that are moving the needle. As always, we’re creating the agenda with the guidance of marketing leaders on our advisory board and feedback from past attendees. Our goal is nothing short of making your head spin with inspiration and ideas you can implement in your own shop.

We’ll be sharing more details in the coming weeks on the virtual option, and we appreciate your flexibility as we all adjust to fluid conditions that are beyond our control. In the meantime, feel free to reach out to our team with questions.

