‘La Dune’ in the Hamptons fetches record $88M at live Sotheby’s art auction

The late January auction of iconic Hamptons estate ‘La Dune’ marked the first time a property was included in an art auction at Sotheby’s. The $88.48 million winning bid on ‘La Dune’ also made the estate the most valuable property ever auctioned live at Sotheby’s.

‘La Dune’ was included in Sotheby’s weeklong ‘Visions of America’ auction, which included art and luxury items that showcased “the heights of American craftsmanship in the finest art and objects.”

The estate consists of two residences on a four-acre property on Gin Lan in the Southampton area of Long Island. The residences were offered individually and collectively via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in partnership with Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty, Tim Davis of The Corcoran Group, and Cody Vichinsky, the president and founding partner of Bespoke Real Estate.

Bidders from North America and the Caribbean competed for the residences in the auction room, on the telephone via a team of specialist and online. Ultimately, both residences sold to a single bidder, with the winning bid being 121.2% higher than the opening bid.

“The remarkable final sale price for ‘La Dune’ reflects its stunning design, exclusive address, and historic pedigree,” said Chad Roffers, the founder and CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, who recently appeared on HousingWire’s Power House Podcast. “It’s a result that our team, as the world’s leading luxury property auctioneer, is best positioned to obtain. We deal in real market value, which is ultimately measured by what a group of qualified bidders are willing to pay for a unique, one-of-a-kind piece of real estate like ‘La Dune.’”

Boasting more than 11,000 square feet with 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms and staff quarters, ‘La Dune’s’ main house was designed by Stanford White. The second residence, which was built in 2001, was designed by French architect Francois Cartoux.

“I am pleased to have partnered with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions on yesterday’s sale of the iconic ‘La Dune’ residence,” Grant said in a statement. “This extraordinary oceanfront compound represents one of the finest offerings in the Hamptons; it is no surprise that this auction resulted in a record sale.”

The $88.48 million sale includes a 12% buyer’s premium that goes to the auctioneers and the real estate brokers who marketed it. ‘La Dune’ has been listed on and off since 2016, and was once asking $150 million.

In 2022, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions broke the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction and the highest sale for any U.S. property listed that year, with the successful auction of the $141 million California estate, known as ‘The One.’