Guild appoints its first VP of diverse talent development

Guild Mortgage announced on Thursday the appointment of Lamont Watson as the company’s first vice president of diverse talent development.

The goal of this role is to enhance Guild’s efforts in recruiting, developing, and empowering a diverse workforce while fostering an inclusive environment for its employees, according to the company.

“Through Lamont’s leadership, Guild will continue to build a diverse and inclusive organization that thrives on the strengths and talents of its employees, where borrowers and employees feel welcomed and supported,” said Mary Ann McGarry, CEO of Guild Mortgage.

In his new role, Lamont will focus on building strong relationships and collaborations with internal stakeholders and external diversity-focused organizations. Improving talent development processes, including mentorship and career advancement opportunities, will be a key priority to attract and retain diverse talent, the company said.

“My personal experience as a Black man working in the mortgage industry for the past two decades has given me insights and experience to draw from that I’m ready to put to work to help create an environment that supports and empowers Guild’s diverse workforce,” said Lamont. “I think this is a pivotal role, and I’m proud that Guild tapped me to bring my personal perspective as someone who has successfully overcome cultural differences and achieved a high level of success within the mortgage industry to foster diversity and inclusion.”

Lamont’s track record in the mortgage industry spans 19 years, during which he helped over 2,500 families achieve homeownership and financial goals.

This includes an 11-year tenure with Guild, where Lamont is a consistent top performer, earning a spot in the top 15% of production. In 2020, Lamont’s team surpassed the $50 million volume mark.

Prior to joining Guild, Lamont worked as a loan officer at JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America.

Founded in 1960, Guild Mortgage Company is an independent mortgage lender that provides residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing. With over 4,000 employees and more than 300 retail branches across 49 states and the District of Columbia, Guild Mortgage has established relationships with credit unions, community banks, and other financial institutions.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.