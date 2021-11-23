The key to implementing non-QM products
The key to implementing non-QM products

With the refi boom falling off and the margin compression happening to lenders nationwide, lenders are looking at non-QM to help fill in those gaps. Learn how to implement non-QM products here!

RealTrends 2021 Team Profitability Study
RealTrends 2021 Team Profitability Study

Brokerage firms have often speculated about how well teams perform from a profit and loss point of view, as well as how productive they are. In this research study, RealTrends answers these two big questions.

Proven Strategies for Accelerating eMortgage Adoption with Freddie Mac and Better
Proven Strategies for Accelerating eMortgage Adoption with Freddie Mac and Better

This webinar will cover how the industry is working to overcome challenges lenders experience in adopting eClosings. You’ll hear from industry leaders at Snapdocs, Freddie Mac and Better Mortgage. Register now!

Logan Mohtashami on existing home sales, mortgage rates
Logan Mohtashami on existing home sales, mortgage rates

Today’s HousingWire Daily begins the Rundown miniseries where HousingWire’s Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler and Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami will talking about housing and economics every Monday.

Mortgage

Guaranteed Rate’s Shant Banosian clears $2B in originations in 2021

Guaranteed Rate's top-ranked LO has already topped 2020's $1.7 billion in volume

Guaranteed Rate’s Shant Banosian has topped his record-setting 2020 in a big way: year-to-date, the loan officer has funded a whopping $2 billion in total origination volume, the lender announced on Tuesday.

The figure is believed to be a record for a retail loan originator.

Banosian, who has several dozen team members, has funded over $7 billion loans throughout his career. In June 2021, the Massachusetts-based LO said he had eclipsed the $1 billion mark, breaking his own record from 2020, a year in which LOs across the country took advantage of the historic refi boom. He finished 2020 with $1.7 billion in origination volume, across 3,551 loans.

He was one of about a half-dozen loan officers to clear $1 billion in volume in 2020. His Guaranteed Rate colleague Ben Cohen, the top LO in Illinois, closed more than 2,300 loans last year (Cohen also eclipsed the $1 billion threshold in September 2021). And Thuan Nguyen, who leads tech-forward mortgage brokerage LoanFactory, cleared $2 billion in 2020 across 5,200 loans.

Others who landed in the $1 billion club last year include Chris Gallo, of mortgage brokerage NJ Lenders Corp.; Indy Johar of Draper & Kramer Mortgage Corp; and Mike Roberts, of City Creek Mortgage.

Banosian, who has been with Guaranteed Rate for over 14 years and is licensed in 50 states, said in a statement that his success this year has been aided by Guaranteed Rate’s technology platform, which has helped him close loans quickly.

“By putting our clients and real estate partners on the purchase side in a position to win, we are able to serve more homebuyers in this very competitive marketplace,” he added.

Banosian told HousingWire last year that the key to his success is his team, and focusing on what consumers need and want. Banosian said he constantly tweaks his business model based on feedback from clients to provide better service and become more efficient.

“It’s one of those cliches: you don’t want to just work in the business, you need to work on the business,” Banosian said.

According to the Scotsman Guide, Banosian has been rated as one of the top five loan originators in the U.S. for six years, including two consecutive years as number one.

Other top Guaranteed Rate originators include Andrew Marquis, who originated $836 million last year, Risha Kilaru, who originated $540 million in 2020, and Tom Lavalee, who originated $449 million last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

HW-UWM
UWM waives MI with a 10.01% down payment, but there’s a catch

UWM rolled out a new purchase product that will waive mortgage insurance payments if a borrower opts for a 10% down payment. But the catch appears to be higher interest rates. HW+ Premium Content

Nov 18, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Shoemaker_Phil
Homepoint’s Phil Shoemaker: Lessons from a tech-based mortgage leader

HousingWire sat down with Phil Shoemaker, Homepoint president of originations, to talk about the trends he is watching and get his insights on being a leader at a top lender.

Nov 23, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please