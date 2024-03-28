Guaranteed Rate appoints new branch manager in Atlanta

Guaranteed Rate appointed Carlos Mata as its Atlanta branch manager, the company announced on Thursday. Mata was recognized as one of the top 250 Latino mortgage originators in 2024, according to the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP).

“I have deep roots in Atlanta, strengthened by an active role with the NAHREP and my dream job, being a trusted provider of homebuyer advice, resources and solutions,” Mata said in a statement. “It is such an honor to help people with diverse backgrounds achieve a common goal: homeownership. Investing in Atlanta real estate helps people build strong communities alongside generational wealth in one of the nation’s most vibrant regions.

“Homebuyers can count on my office to deliver all of Guaranteed Rate’s most innovative services in their choice of Spanish or English, including Same Day Mortgage, the RateReduce program, and loan approvals in 5 minutes or less.”

In 2022, Guaranteed Rate rolled out a comprehensive Language Access Program to better cater to the Latino community. The lender now provides the entire mortgage process — including application, document processing and touch points throughout the loan funding cycle — in Spanish. Since its launch, the program has taken more than 7,000 applications and funded more than 1,200 loans.

“Our Language Access Program is industry-leading and groundbreaking; its performance clearly demonstrates there is a significant demand for financial services in Spanish,” Arlyn Kalinski, the company’s senior vice president of fair and equitable lending strategies, said in a statement.

“Properly serving the Latino community also includes important components like Affordability Loan Products and Programs, underwriting departments that understand the culture, and competitive pricing in loan products.”