Guaranteed Rate appoints two new executives

Guaranteed Rate made two significant executive appointments, the Chicago-based mortgage lender announced on Monday. CJ Rose was promoted to the role of executive vice president of growth and acquisition, while Chris Hutchens was hired as producing area manager for North Carolina and senior vice president of mortgage lending.

Rose will be in charge of recruiting top talent, individuals, groups and companies throughout the industry. He first started at Guaranteed Rate in 2005 as a senior director of strategic growth and acquisitions. In this capacity, he contributed to onboarding talents that brought more than $19 billion in total loan volume to the company, according to its news release. In 2021, he joined OriginPoint, a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate and leading real estate brokerage Compass.

CJ Rose

“It is great to be part of the best leadership team in our industry,” Rose said in a statement. “Guaranteed Rate is ready to help high performance producers take their business to the next level. With our proven track record, a fast-paced and dynamic company culture, and the most innovative mortgage products in the industry, the advantages of joining Guaranteed Rate are hard to deny.”

Meanwhile, Hutchens returns to Guaranteed Rate after a two-year tenure as a branch leader at Movement Mortgage. In his new role, Hutchens will oversee a top-ranked book of business in North Carolina. Additionally, he will provide management and mentorship to other loan officers at Guaranteed Rate.

Chris Hutchens

“It’s cliché but sometimes you don’t know what you have until it’s gone,” Hutchens said in a statement. “I’ve returned to what I believe to be the best mortgage platform in the business. I enjoyed nearly a decade with this team before, so my trusted referral partners are thrilled to see me return.

“Everything at Guaranteed Rate is geared towards delivering a world-class client experience; the website and app are easy to navigate and built to drive business our way. Guaranteed Rate loan officers have the pricing, tech, and tools to truly deliver results in North Carolina’s fast-paced and competitive real estate market.”