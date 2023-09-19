Grid151 acquires Simply Secure Sign’s eClosing technology

Grid151, a technology products provider for the mortgage and real estate industries, has acquired Simply Secure Sign, an eClosing technology platform, the company announced Tuesday.

As a result, Grid151, which is owned by the holding company of Westcor Land Title Insurance Company, will integrate Simply Secure Sign into GridBase, its universal API for lender and title collaboration. The platform will be renamed “Ink’d.”

GridBase allows mortgage lenders, real estate brokers, and title agents — plus the vendors that support them — to connect to a network of technology partners in title, mortgage, and real estate with fast and simple integrations, the statement said.

“We have already launched Fees, Order Management, Closing Agent Management, and Instant Title,” Ryan Peterson, president of Grid151, said. “Adding best-in-class eClosing solutions to this suite of products is the next step to giving lenders a full suite of connected products with just one simple integration.”

The new product, Simply Secure Sign, is a digital closing platform with digital signature and remote online notarization services. It is vendor agnostic and supports all types of electronic closings with any and all title and settlement providers. Up until today, Simply Secure Sign’s largest user was Mortgage Connect, L.P, a prominent national provider of mortgage services.

This addition of Simply Secure Sign into Grid 151’s product suite comes amid a wave of remote online notarization legislation in different states. Massachusetts’s Gov. Maura Healey signed legislation legalizing remote online notarizations (RON) last March while California looks poised to pass RON legislation soon.