Glennda Baker’s ‘Diamond Squad’ joins Coldwell Banker

Metro Atlanta-based real estate broker and TikTok influencer Glennda Baker is making the leap to Coldwell Banker.

Baker and her team of five agents, which serve the greater Atlanta market, were previously affiliated with Christie’s International Real Estate.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with a brand that shares so many of our same values,” Baker said in a statement. “We strive to be real, reliable, relatable and relevant in all we do. We found Coldwell Banker exemplifies these qualities with its top-tier marketing resources, supportive leadership and vast networking opportunities with its worldwide roster of top agents.”

In addition, she also said in an Instagram video that she chose Coldwell Banker for the national exposure it would offer her team.

In 2023, Baker’s team ranked the 37th most productive small team in Georgia by sides, with 84 transactions, according to RealTrends. Additionally, Glennda Baker & Associates ranked 16th in the state of Georgia for sales volume, with $55.59 million worth of real estate sold. Over the last 24 months, the properties Baker sold ranged between $145K and $4.7M, according to Realtor.com.

Known for her strong social media presence, Baker has 870,000 followers on TikTok, where she shares her knowledge of the industry.

“Having built her signature real estate brand that resonates with so many, it’s clear that Glennda has a keen eye for marketing and natural talent for connecting with audiences,” Laura Rittenberg, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in greater Atlanta and the Carolinas said in a statement. “These attributes will continue to bring her incredible success as she joins Coldwell Banker Realty, and we’re excited to bolster and support her growth.”