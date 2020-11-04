FundingShield plans to fill 100 positions in coming months

Mortgage originations have a had a bang-up year, with recent data even estimating that they will $4 trillion by the end of 2020. But with a high volume of transactions comes escalated risk for fraud – an issue fintech and risk management company FundingShield has been trying to counterbalance for the mortgage space.

In 2019, the Consumer Sentinel Network, maintained by the Federal Trade Commission, revealed consumers reported losing $1.9 billion related to fraud complaints. Looking at 2020, an analysis by FundingShield reported fraud and risk exposures in CPL errors and issues rose 50% in the second quarter.

Most recently, Fundingshield has been focused on growth during the pandemic while shifting employees to working from home, a smooth transition thanks to 20 new hires across the technology, data-analysis, operations and executive team, according to CEO Ike Suri.

Now, the company hopes to add 100 staff within the next few months to fall in line with its managed growth. According to Suri, positions vary and include software developers, marketing, accounting, customer service and analysts.

While FundingShield’s main office is located in sunny Newport Beach, California, the company hopes to attract new talent to its office space as well as remote positions. Because these jobs are data sensitive, FundingShield is looking for experienced candidates with backgrounds in mortgage and technology.

Now is the time to double down on diversity and inclusion efforts

Quicken Loans Mortgage Services is proud to partner with a diverse set of brokers, which broadens the pool of potential clients they serve together.

Presented by: Quicken Loans Mortgage Solutions

For those interested in applying to be a part of the FundingShield team, please reach out with inquiries to: Careers@Fundingshield.com

HousingJobs is a curation of housing companies that are hiring. If you are looking for a job in the industry, check out our hiring stories here. If you’re an executive at a housing company and you’re hiring, please send a note to our Chief Product Officer Diego Sanchez at dsanchez@housingwire.com.