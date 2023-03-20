HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links

Why it’s time for the housing industry to get serious about climate risk
Why it’s time for the housing industry to get serious about climate risk
Housing Market Tracker: Banking crisis is a new variable
Housing Market Tracker: Banking crisis is a new variable
Webinar: Improve Margins with a Connected Transaction
Webinar: Improve Margins with a Connected Transaction
Logan Mohtashami: How will the banking crisis affect mortgage rates?
Logan Mohtashami: How will the banking crisis affect mortgage rates?
MortgageOriginationTechnology

Frontwave integrates the Black Knight digital ecosystem

The integration will give Frontwave access to Black Knight’s LOS Empower and CRM Surefire and other technology

Black Knight, Inc. on Monday announced that Frontwave Credit Union will now implement Empower, Black Knight’s cloud-based loan origination system, and its integrated solutions, for the expansion of its mortgage lending operations.

The integration with Black Knight’s digital ecosystem will give Frontwave access to technology, data and analytics solutions.

These include its Optimal Blue PPE; its dashboard for LOs to help borrowers with the approval process; machine-learning tech for document classification and indexing; a eDelivery and eSigning solutions; a fee service; property tax data; compliance validation testing; a flood zone information tool; and an intelligence solution to collect information from multiple data sources to forecast and monitor pipeline, productivity, cycle time and pull-through.

“By leveraging our Empower LOS and advanced origination solutions, Frontwave will be able to deliver an unparalleled experience to its members and employees, while increasing member retention,” Black Knight Origination Technologies president Rich Gagliano said.

The not-for-profit credit union, which serves military and civilian communities in Southern California, will also leverage Black Knight’s CRM solution and mortgage marketing engine tool, Surefire, for Frontwave’s communications and outreach channels.

Through the new integration, Empower can support Frontwave’s workflows, and the LOS reduces the cost and time involved in deploying custom integrations. It will also cut down on recurring hosting costs by reducing technology-based work.

“The advanced functionality of Empower, along with its robust, automated communications capabilities, will enhance the member experience and increase the satisfaction of our loan officers,” said Frontwave Credit Union chief lending officer Paul Leonhardt in a prepared statement.

The Empower LOS’ “lights-out processing” can increase efficiency by streamlining operations, according to the statement. The LOS accounts for about 10-15% market share.

Meanwhile, the Surefire CRM will allow Frontwave to access business building tools to its mortgage professionals, along with tools to drive repeat and referral businesses.

Surefire also offers marketing and content creation tools, including text message, centralized and LO-led marketing, lead generation forms, videos, interactive calculators and flyers.

Its “set-it-and-forget-it” workflows and automated communications include content for mortgage professionals that can help with connecting to borrowers, recruits, members, brokers and real estate agents.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

5282518 Automation Software Technology Process System Business c
LendingPad integrates with mortgage marketing provider Aduvo HW+

Cloud-based loan origination system LendingPad integrated with Aduvo, which provides mortgage marketing automation solutions.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please