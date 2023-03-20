Frontwave integrates the Black Knight digital ecosystem

Black Knight, Inc. on Monday announced that Frontwave Credit Union will now implement Empower, Black Knight’s cloud-based loan origination system, and its integrated solutions, for the expansion of its mortgage lending operations.

The integration with Black Knight’s digital ecosystem will give Frontwave access to technology, data and analytics solutions.

These include its Optimal Blue PPE; its dashboard for LOs to help borrowers with the approval process; machine-learning tech for document classification and indexing; a eDelivery and eSigning solutions; a fee service; property tax data; compliance validation testing; a flood zone information tool; and an intelligence solution to collect information from multiple data sources to forecast and monitor pipeline, productivity, cycle time and pull-through.

“By leveraging our Empower LOS and advanced origination solutions, Frontwave will be able to deliver an unparalleled experience to its members and employees, while increasing member retention,” Black Knight Origination Technologies president Rich Gagliano said.

The not-for-profit credit union, which serves military and civilian communities in Southern California, will also leverage Black Knight’s CRM solution and mortgage marketing engine tool, Surefire, for Frontwave’s communications and outreach channels.

Through the new integration, Empower can support Frontwave’s workflows, and the LOS reduces the cost and time involved in deploying custom integrations. It will also cut down on recurring hosting costs by reducing technology-based work.

“The advanced functionality of Empower, along with its robust, automated communications capabilities, will enhance the member experience and increase the satisfaction of our loan officers,” said Frontwave Credit Union chief lending officer Paul Leonhardt in a prepared statement.

The Empower LOS’ “lights-out processing” can increase efficiency by streamlining operations, according to the statement. The LOS accounts for about 10-15% market share.

Meanwhile, the Surefire CRM will allow Frontwave to access business building tools to its mortgage professionals, along with tools to drive repeat and referral businesses.

Surefire also offers marketing and content creation tools, including text message, centralized and LO-led marketing, lead generation forms, videos, interactive calculators and flyers.

Its “set-it-and-forget-it” workflows and automated communications include content for mortgage professionals that can help with connecting to borrowers, recruits, members, brokers and real estate agents.