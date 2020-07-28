Freedom Mortgage plans to hire 3,000 nationwide

Freedom Mortgage announced Wednesday plans to hire 3,000 mortgage professionals and support staff over the next six months.

Freedom recently ranked at the No. 9 spot in 2019’s top 10 originators by total amount of home purchase and refinance loans. The Marlton, New Jersey-based company cited increased traffic and monthly volume records as factors behind its aggressive hiring spree.

Freedom said it is currently looking to bring on team members for its servicing, sales call center, wholesale and correspondent departments as well as its traditional retail channel. The company also plans to expand operations in Oregon and Jacksonville, Florida, and has recently entered the Texas, Michigan and Virginia markets through acquisitions.

Beginning in March, Freedom moved 98% of its employees to work-from-home and plans to continue that as it opens remote positions in underwriting, closing, analyst and other various channels.

“Working from home has also helped our growth, since we are not limited by office space. As we grow and increase our market share, we’ll continue to offer work from home positions,” Freedom Mortgage CEO Stanley Middleman said.

The company is also opening opportunities for candidates with all levels of experience. For those just entering the mortgage industry, Freedom offers training programs for those wanting to work in the financial services sector and in sales.

“Whether it’s keeping up with growing demand for home refinancings or helping borrowers through forbearances, we are committed to having the staff on hand to give every borrower the best possible experience,” Middleman said.

For those interested in applying to be a part of the Freedom Mortgage team click here.

