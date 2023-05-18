FormFree announces new chief technology officer

FormFree, a leading provider of mortgage lending technology, announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Jonathan Nahil as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

Nahil brings to the role over 20 years of experience as a software architect and leader of development teams in renowned technology organizations.

“I’ve helped organizations break the status quo with innovative technologies, and I look forward to helping FormFree do just that with products that enable lenders to support financial inclusion and responsible underwriting,” Nahil said. “I am honored to be a part of FormFree’s mission to build the next generation of the consumer lending experience and expand credit to those not served by the current model.”

Prior to joining FormFree, Nahil held the position of global head of architecture for the Mortgage Cadence suite of enterprise loan origination applications at Accenture, where he worked for more than a decade. He has also served in senior software leadership roles at publicly traded companies Twilio and Amazon.

In his most recent role as a software architect at customer service automation platform Ada, Nahil was responsible for designing software systems, collaborating with senior leadership on strategic initiatives, and providing technical guidance to product development teams.

FormFree CEO Brent Chandler expressed his confidence in Nahil’s appointment, emphasizing their shared “revolutionary spirit.”

“Although we come from different backgrounds and have unique specialties, each member of the FormFree team shares a revolutionary spirit — a spirit I recognized in Jonathan Nahil immediately,” Chandler said. “I can’t think of a better person to keep our technology on the leading edge of the mortgage industry’s alternative credit revolution.”

FormFree is a provider of industry-leading mortgage lending technology solutions. Their automated asset verification mortgage technology streamlines the loan origination process and offers lenders better intelligence on borrowers’ ability to repay, ultimately reducing origination times by up to 8 days.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.