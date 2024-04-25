Former Keller Williams agents continue their legal actions 

Keller Williams was named to an additional class-action lawsuit on Thursday that, like other recent cases, takes issue with alterations made to the brokerage’s profit-sharing program.

In the past few weeks, 13 agents formerly affiliated with Keller Williams — Jerri Moulder, David Bueker, Robert Hill, Kevin Ortiz, Edward Fordyce, Paul Davis, Penny Alper, Jana and Dennis Caudill, Eric Mendoza, Jack Levine, John Exnicios and Michael Devlin — took legal action against the real estate brokerage by filing a host of class-action lawsuits.

On Thursday, Louis Ronayne and Deborah Ronayne filed a complaint aiming for class-action status in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. Louis Ronayne first joined the brokerage as an agent and later became a team leader, serving at the brokerage from July 2000 to September 2014.

He was also a regional director for Michigan and northern Ohio from 2006 to 2012, when he oversaw up to 30 KW market centers. Meanwhile, Deborah Ronayne was an agent with Keller Williams from roughly November 2002 to September 2014.

In February 2020, KW introduced a more restrictive policy to its profit-sharing program. It stated that associates who joined the brokerage on or after April 1, 2020, and subsequently jumped to a competitor would lose their revenues from the company’s lifelong revenue program. But that policy did not impact agents who joined before April 1, 2020.

The change introduced in 2020 also extended the wait period to become a vested member. But in August 2023, during KW’s Mega Agent Camp event in Austin, the company’s International Associate Leadership Council (IALC) voted to revise the profit-sharing distribution policy. Under the updated policy, vested agents who joined before April 1, 2020, and actively compete with KW brokerages would see their profit share reduced from 100% to 5%.

An incentive to go back to Keller Williams remained. Former agents who return to the company within six months of the effective reduction date will have their profit share restored to 100%, now-former KW President Marc King wrote in an email in August 2023. Also, former KW agents who have retired or left the industry altogether will retain their full profit-share distribution. The new policy is supposed to be implemented on or before July 1, 2024.

The plaintiffs argue that according to the Keller Williams policies and guidelines manual, the brokerage did not have the right to terminate the profit-share program. They also claim it didn’t have the right to amend any aspect of the program’s method of calculating a market center’s profit-sharing contribution or a recruiting sponsor’s profit-sharing distribution, except as specifically directed by the IALC. Lastly, they claim that any amendment made to the profit-sharing program was only allowed to be prospective and not retroactive.