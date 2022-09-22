HW Media
How to stay competitive with specialty mortgage products heading into 2023
Three can’t-miss panels for new real estate agents at HW Annual Oct. 3-5
Webinar: How Can Lenders Recession Proof Their Business
From Shark Tank to HousingWire Annual: Bill Lyons talks entrepreneurship
Politics & Money

Former HUD official convicted of falsifying records

Federal case alleged the former assistant inspector general schemed to improperly direct government business to a personal friend’s company

A former assistant inspector general for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has been convicted by a federal jury of concealing efforts to direct tens of millions of dollars in government business to a friend and government contractor to whom he owed money.

Eghbal “Eddie” Saffarinia, 62, of Alexandria, Virginia, perpetrated a scheme to conceal key facts, including the extent and nature of his relationship with a “personal friend” who was the owner and CEO of an information technology company, according to court documents and evidence presented a trial. The Department of Justice’s (DOJ’s) announcement of the conviction states that Saffarinia received “payment and loans from his friend totaling $80,000.”

“Saffarinia disclosed confidential internal government information to his friend and undertook efforts to steer government contracts and provide competitive advantages and preferential treatment to his friend’s company,” the DOJ states in the announcement of the conviction. “Saffarinia also failed to disclose this financial relationship and another large promissory note on his public financial-disclosure forms.”

Saffarinia was convicted of one count of concealing material facts, three counts of making false statements and three counts of falsifying a record or document. He faces a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison and is slated to be sentenced on Dec. 19.

The case was investigated by the FBI field office in Washington, D.C., and the Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community.

