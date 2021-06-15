Eight Best Marketing Practices to Fund New Loans Faster
Eight Best Marketing Practices to Fund New Loans Faster

Join our expert panelists to learn which best marketing practices will help you get to your customer quickly with your best offer – and win their business for another loan term.

engage.marketing event: All eyes on purchase
engage.marketing event: All eyes on purchase

To help power your business forward, we’re bringing together the smartest minds in purchase mortgage marketing to share the insights, tactics and strategies that set leaders apart.

Home appraisal’s ugly history and uncertain future
Home appraisal’s ugly history and uncertain future

This is Part I of a deep dive into the home appraisal industry. Today we explore the origins of the appraisal industry and its current lack of diversity.

2021 Agent Rankings now live
2021 Agent Rankings now live

Today RealTrends + Tom Ferry announce the 16th annual The Thousand of America's top 1,000 real estate sales and professionals and teams.

Former Ellie Mae VP joins Notarize as GM

Terri Davis hired at digital notary startup

Former Ellie Mae vice president Terri Davis has joined Notarize as general manager for its real estate-related business.

Davis has worked in digital real estate for more than 20 years, holding positions at Fannie Mae, Ellie Mae, and PMI, to name a few. At Ellie Mae – now ICE Mortgage Technology — she held positions such as vice president of sales and client management, vice president of enterprise accounts, and general manager of the AllRegs platform.

At Notarize, Davis will dive into the company’s continued technological efforts in the industry, said Pat Kinsel, Notarize president.

“There’s a shift happening in our society toward online services, and the real estate industry is at the heart of this transformation,” Kinsel said. “Notarize exists to solve the problem of how to go from stacks of paper and pens to a fully digital process that both delights customers and adds business value, trust, and legal certainty, all at the speed of the internet. Terri will be at the forefront of Notarize’s efforts alongside our partners in the years to come.”

As general manager of AllRegs, one of her main jobs at Ellie Mae was leading the integration of the platform, which is aimed at improving loan quality throughout the loan life cycle, with the main Ellie Mae platform. Now, Davis said she’s most looking forward to immersing herself in Notarize’s remote online notarization technology.

Community lenders will thrive in 2021’s purchase market

Powered by Maxwell and its digital mortgage platform, community lenders are poised to continue their growth path in 2021. 

“I have enjoyed a diverse career in real estate finance, and I know how few and far between truly transformational products emerge and are well-timed to cross the proverbial tech adoption chasm,” Davis said. “Remote online notarization is a game changer, and I am thrilled to join the industry’s leading RON solution provider to apply my experience and passion to radically improve the consumer experience while also transforming the cost and profit dynamics for participants in the residential real estate industry. The time for RON is now.”

AdobeStock_111469736
Mortgage forbearance drops as expiration date nears

Mortgages in forbearance fell for the 15th consecutive week last week to 4.04% of servicers’ portfolio volume ― a 12 basis point decline, according to a survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Jun 14, 2021 By

Black girl moving in the new apartment
US housing market is short 5.5 million homes, NAR says

The National Association of Realtors says the current state of the housing market is absolutely “dire,” the consequence of a housing shortage 30 years in the making.

Jun 16, 2021 By

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

