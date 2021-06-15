Former Ellie Mae VP joins Notarize as GM

Former Ellie Mae vice president Terri Davis has joined Notarize as general manager for its real estate-related business.

Davis has worked in digital real estate for more than 20 years, holding positions at Fannie Mae, Ellie Mae, and PMI, to name a few. At Ellie Mae – now ICE Mortgage Technology — she held positions such as vice president of sales and client management, vice president of enterprise accounts, and general manager of the AllRegs platform.

At Notarize, Davis will dive into the company’s continued technological efforts in the industry, said Pat Kinsel, Notarize president.

“There’s a shift happening in our society toward online services, and the real estate industry is at the heart of this transformation,” Kinsel said. “Notarize exists to solve the problem of how to go from stacks of paper and pens to a fully digital process that both delights customers and adds business value, trust, and legal certainty, all at the speed of the internet. Terri will be at the forefront of Notarize’s efforts alongside our partners in the years to come.”

As general manager of AllRegs, one of her main jobs at Ellie Mae was leading the integration of the platform, which is aimed at improving loan quality throughout the loan life cycle, with the main Ellie Mae platform. Now, Davis said she’s most looking forward to immersing herself in Notarize’s remote online notarization technology.

“I have enjoyed a diverse career in real estate finance, and I know how few and far between truly transformational products emerge and are well-timed to cross the proverbial tech adoption chasm,” Davis said. “Remote online notarization is a game changer, and I am thrilled to join the industry’s leading RON solution provider to apply my experience and passion to radically improve the consumer experience while also transforming the cost and profit dynamics for participants in the residential real estate industry. The time for RON is now.”