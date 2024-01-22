Former Cenlar FSB exec joins Ranieri Solutions as CEO

Uniondale, New York-based Ranieri Solutions brought on Rob Lux as its CEO to spearhead the company’s go-to-market efforts for its cloud-native servicing platform.

Lux joins the mortgage tech company from Cenlar FSB, the nation’s largest subservicer, where he served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for the past six years leading their entire servicing and technology operation.

He led Cenlar FSB’s digital transformation utilizing automation through chatbots as well as migrating its technology to the cloud.

“The business of servicing has long since outgrown available technology which increases borrower dissatisfaction, exposure to risk, inefficiencies, and operating costs,” said Lewis Ranieri, founder and chairman of Ranieri Solutions.

“Rob’s unique background in mortgage includes extensive technology prowess with leading large servicing operations,” Ranieri added.

Lux’s career includes positions at Freddie Mac where he was executive vice president and chief information officer for seven years, and principal at Towers Watson, a global professional services company, where he was responsible for leading teams in the delivery of commercial risk modeling technology for the insurance industry.

Founded in 2018 by Lewis Ranieri – the co-inventor of the mortgage-backed security – Ranieri Solutions is a financial services-focused technology company that invests in, develops and applies innovative technology solutions in the real estate and mortgage industries.

Ranieri’s cloud-based platform features include a digital loan file that provides a central repository for documents, images, audio and video; end-to-end servicing for performing and default loan processing using a single integrated system and real-time integration through an application programming interface ecosystem.