Announcing the 2023 HW Marketing Leaders

VIEW WINNERS
How can mortgage brokers gain an advantage right now?
How can mortgage brokers gain an advantage right now?
Mortgage rates stay put this week
Mortgage rates stay put this week
Webinar: A complete guide to home equity products
Webinar: A complete guide to home equity products
The rise of manufactured housing with Havenpark CEO Robbie Pratt
The rise of manufactured housing with Havenpark CEO Robbie Pratt
Title

FOA closes on sale of Incenter’s title businesses

Essent Group Ltd. subsidiary bought Agents National Title Holding Company and Boston National Holding LLC

Finance of America (FOA) announced Thursday that its indirect subsidiary Incenter closed the sale of its title insurance businesses. The company previously announced that it would be selling its title insurance businesses in early February.

“The completion of this transaction marks another important step in the execution of Finance of America’s long-term growth strategy designed to help Americans achieve their retirement goals through the use of home equity,” Graham Fleming, the CEO of FOA, said in a statement.

Incenter sold its issued and outstanding shares of Agents National Title Holding Company (ANTIC) and the issues and outstanding membership interest of Boston National Holding LLC (BNT) — as well as the direct subsidiaries of ANTIC and BNT to a wholly owned subsidiary of Essent Group Ltd., for $100 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Finance of America shut down its forward mortgage origination unitFinance of America Mortgage LLC, in 2022, following its decision to exit the wholesale channel and the collapse of a forward retail deal with Guaranteed Rate in early October 2022.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Mortgage apps, mortgage applications
Purchase applications decrease for the first time in a month HW+

As rates for most loan types increased, mortgage applications fell to their lowest level in a month last week.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please