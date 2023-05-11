Flueid integrates with Encompass to fuel loan originations

Flueid, a leading technology company specializing in real estate transactions, announced on Thursday the integration of its patented Flueid Decision platform with Encompass by ICE Mortgage Technology. This integration allows lenders to access Flueid’s title data and insights during the loan application process, resulting in time savings and a simplified consumer experience.

The Flueid Decision integration, built on the Encompass Partner Connect API Platform, provides greater transparency and awareness of the property’s title condition from borrower engagement through closing, according to the company. Loan officers and underwriters can now easily check title information and review critical insights to understand the status of a property and consumer.

The integration also helps lenders identify transactions that are eligible for accelerated closing, saving time and providing a competitive advantage.

“Lenders are increasingly under pressure to close home equity loans in as little as five days; Flueid recognized that hitting this mark requires a way to easily uncover and prioritize the most seamless opportunities in the pipeline,” said Matt Regan, EVP of transaction management systems at Flueid.

“This is where our concept for a title check came to life within Encompass: rather than waiting until after title is ordered to understand if any issues exist, we deliver the insights from Flueid Decision to lenders while reviewing an application so they know immediately if a consumer and property are clear and can be fast tracked to closing. If not, they have a set of actionable title insights during this early stage to have conversations with their borrowers and make informed decisions,” Regan added.

The Flueid Decision platform delivers title insights to lenders during the application review process, enabling them to determine immediately if a consumer and property are clear for fast-track closing or if further discussions are needed.

Once ordered in the Encompass platform, Flueid Decision provides lenders with insights and underwriter-backed title clearance decisions through a dynamic report. It summarizes key alerts related to additional properties, property liens, and consumer judgments for easy comparison with the loan application.

The report includes Flueid ‘Pro Tips’ that explain alerts and provide guidance on curative items for title.

Flueid Decision also offers a product designed specifically for title providers to digitize and automate title search best practices. When title is requested within Encompass, a Fueled by Flueid partner’s title commitment or title condition report will align with the lender’s upfront decision and insights, ensuring an accurate and efficient process.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.