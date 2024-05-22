How AI will transform the mortgage and appraisal industries
Former FHFA exec Jason Cave says FSOC report is a ‘tall order’ for states
Surprise: First-time home buyers are on the rise. Here’s how to earn their business.
Optimal Blue CEO Scott Smith on competition in the secondary market
Real Estate

Florida Realtors CEO: Providing value to your clients

Open the door to the most powerful room in housing. Join us at The Gathering 2025 in Denver, CO, June 8-11. Go here to lock in special pricing with your registration.

Florida Realtors is known for the valuable services they offer members, including a Tech Helpline that is nationwide. Margy Grant will discuss building relationships through trust and transparency, the importance of tailored customer service, determining the needs of the people you serve and delivering top-notch tools to help build stronger businesses.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full Gathering 2024 on demand page, go here.

Speakers:

  • Margy Grant, CEO, Florida Realtors

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Houses-For Sale, Sold 3
Expect the growth rate of existing home prices to cool down this year 

Price growth will cool down in the second half of 2024 because of increased inventory and more homes taking a price cut before selling.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please