Fix-and-flip lender Anchor Loans launches TPO channel

California-based fix-and-flip lender Anchor Loans launched a third-party originator (TPO) channel to serve mortgage brokers, banks, private and non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) lenders and other referral partners whose clients are home builders, developers and investors.

Anchor Loans’ TPO channel will provide residential business purpose loan products – including bridge, fix and flip, ground-up construction and rental investor loans with debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), the firm said in a release.

Tim Landwehr, co-chief revenue officer, led the launch of the TPO channel.

“We are at a moment in time when regional banks and private lenders are pulling back on financing options while the American housing market is in desperate need of millions more move-in ready homes than exist today,” Rayman Mathoda, CEO of Anchor Loans, said in a statement.

“Our team remains deeply committed to expanding housing opportunities for America’s buyers and renters by providing investors with the capital necessary to refurbish our nation’s aging homes, and build new ones,” Mathoda added.

Since its inception in 1998, Anchor Loans operates in 48 states and has more than 33,000 loans funded, according to the firm. To date, it has originated more than $14 billion in loans to real estate entrepreneurs.

Anchor Loans was acquired by investment firm Pretium in November 2021.

The deal was expected to improve Pretium’s private capital solutions to the U.S. housing market during a shortage of housing supply and an insufficient stock of move-in ready homes, Don Mullen, CEO and founder of Pretium, said in November.

Leadership of Anchor Loans remained their position following the acquisition.