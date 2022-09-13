HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
Reevaluating your origination tools? Here’s where to start
Reevaluating your origination tools? Here’s where to start
Meet the HousingWire Annual Welcome Committee: Erin Halbert
Meet the HousingWire Annual Welcome Committee: Erin Halbert
Webinar: Lock Policy in Turbulent Times
Webinar: Lock Policy in Turbulent Times
The housing market will see more price corrections
The housing market will see more price corrections
FintechIPO / M&AMortgage

Fitch Group adding capital-markets fintech dv01 to its fold

The deal, once completed, will represent Fitch’s fourth acquisition since 2018 — and its third deal in the past two years

Fitch Group, the parent of bond-rating firm Fitch Ratings, is acquiring a majority ownership stake in capital-markets fintech company dv01 — which provides data and analytics services to the structured-finance market.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. It is expected to close by the end of the third quarter, according to Fitch Group, which also is the parent of data, research and analytics provider Fitch Solutions.

Once the acquisition is completed, dv01, founded in 2014, will operate as a subsidiary of Fitch solutions. The loan-level data and analytics provided by dv01 assists clients across the investment-workflow spectrum, from market due diligence to securitizations to performance analysis. Its products include Loan Data Agent for Securitizations, Portfolio Surveillance, Market Surveillance and Credit Facility Management.

“Fitch’s resources will strengthen our position as a leading data-intelligence company in structured finance, allowing us to deepen our footprint in current asset classes, develop new products and ultimately expand into new markets,” said Perry Rahbar, CEO of dv01.

The dv01 deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Fitch Group. Previous acquisitions include Fulcrum Financial Data in 2018, CreditSights in 2021 and GeoQuant earlier this year.

Ted Niedermayer, president of Fitch Solutions, said the acquisition of dv01 “underscores Fitch Solutions’ commitment to empowering our clients with critical insights and intelligence to identify opportunities and manage risks.”

How data-driven insights improve profitability, productivity and efficiency

HousingWire recently spoke with Maylin Casanueva, President of Teraverde, about the importance of data-driven decision making and the power insightful data can have on the overall health of a business. 

Presented by: Teraverde

Fitch Group, which is owned by Hearst Corp., has dual headquarters in London and New York.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

HW-FHA-Loan
MBA urges White House to cut MI premiums HW+

The MBA called on the White House and FHA to reduce mortgage insurance premiums, citing high mortgage rates and home prices.

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please