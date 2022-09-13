Fitch Group adding capital-markets fintech dv01 to its fold

Fitch Group, the parent of bond-rating firm Fitch Ratings, is acquiring a majority ownership stake in capital-markets fintech company dv01 — which provides data and analytics services to the structured-finance market.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. It is expected to close by the end of the third quarter, according to Fitch Group, which also is the parent of data, research and analytics provider Fitch Solutions.

Once the acquisition is completed, dv01, founded in 2014, will operate as a subsidiary of Fitch solutions. The loan-level data and analytics provided by dv01 assists clients across the investment-workflow spectrum, from market due diligence to securitizations to performance analysis. Its products include Loan Data Agent for Securitizations, Portfolio Surveillance, Market Surveillance and Credit Facility Management.

“Fitch’s resources will strengthen our position as a leading data-intelligence company in structured finance, allowing us to deepen our footprint in current asset classes, develop new products and ultimately expand into new markets,” said Perry Rahbar, CEO of dv01.

The dv01 deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Fitch Group. Previous acquisitions include Fulcrum Financial Data in 2018, CreditSights in 2021 and GeoQuant earlier this year.

Ted Niedermayer, president of Fitch Solutions, said the acquisition of dv01 “underscores Fitch Solutions’ commitment to empowering our clients with critical insights and intelligence to identify opportunities and manage risks.”

Fitch Group, which is owned by Hearst Corp., has dual headquarters in London and New York.