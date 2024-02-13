BREAKING: Guild strikes a deal to acquire Academy Mortgage Corporation: sources

FirstFunding hires Matt Coles for national sales manager role

Former Plaza Home Mortgage executive will be responsible for spearheading the company’s sales efforts

FirstFunding appointed Matt Coles to the position of national sales manager, the company announced on Tuesday. In his new role, Coles will lead the company’s sales strategy and operations. 

“Matt’s deep experience and passion for helping customers grow aligns well with our efforts to help mortgage lenders support consumers as they pursue their dreams of homeownership,” Nate Clear, president of FirstFunding, said in a statement. “His impressive vision for how our strengths can address gaps in the warehouse funding marketplace will help attract talent and customers to FirstFunding.”

Before joining FirstFunding, Coles served as the regional vice president of sales at Plaza Home Mortgage, where he spearheaded growth initiatives in Southern California and Arizona.

FirstFunding is a wholly owned subsidiary of First American Financial Corp. It provides warehouse funding to correspondent lenders, community banks, credit unions and secondary market investors.

