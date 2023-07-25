FirstClose and Calyx integration looks to speed HELOC closings

A new integration between FirstClose and Calyx Software looks to speed the origination and closing of HELOCs and home equity loans. FirstClose’s home equity settlement services ordering module within FirstClose Equity is now integrated with Calyx Software’s Point loan origination system (LOS).

The integration allows Point users to originate and complete HELOC and home equity loan applications within their LOS. FirstClose’s home equity solution aims to enhance the overall customer experience for borrowers by reducing operational touchpoints and automating data collection, verification and settlement services ordering.

“As a customer-first company, we are always looking to offer our lenders access to like-minded companies that provide simple solutions to real-world challenges our customers face,” said Juan Villegas, director of national sales at Calyx Software. “We’re proud to be integrated with FirstClose and to be able to help our clients streamline their home equity lending operations.”

FirstClose’s order management module, used by more than 200 lenders nationwide to automate back-office manual processes, now incorporates one-click ordering technology and lets users modify settlement providers.

“Having our order management module within Point will give Calyx users a simple and efficient way to capitalize on this growing market opportunity and stand out amongst the crowd by offering a significantly enhanced customer experience,” said Tedd Smith, CEO at FirstClose.

Amid a changing market landscape with rising mortgage rates and record levels of home equity, HELOCs and home equity loans are significant loan products for today’s homeowners.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by HousingWire’s editors.