First Home Mortgage taps former Draper and Kramer executive

First Home Mortgage Corp. bolstered its presence in the Washington, D.C., region with the opening of a new branch in Bethesda, Maryland, the company announced on Tuesday.

In that context, First Home appointed Chris Channell, a 2022 HousingWire Rising Star, to the position of vice president of business development at the Bethesda location. Previously, Channel worked at Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp. for more than five years, serving in various executive roles.

“The opening of the Bethesda downtown branch is a testament to our continuous commitment to growth and innovation, continuing to offer enhanced financial services and solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” Matt Nader, senior vice president and director of sales at First Home Mortgage, said in a statement.

Draper and Kramer Mortgage was acquired by New American Funding (NAF) earlier this month.