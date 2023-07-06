First American Financial names Jody Mulkey as CTO

First American Financial Corporation announced this week the appointment of Jody Mulkey as its chief technology officer. In this role, Mulkey will lead the corporate product development team, which is responsible for building and enhancing enterprise products across multiple First American divisions.

“We’re committed to developing innovative digital products that improve the customer experience by reducing risk and streamlining processes,” said Ken DeGiorgio, chief executive officer of First American. “Jody’s experience building high-performance teams and scaling digital technology platforms make him ideally suited for this new role, which will further sharpen our focus on product development and long-term growth.”

By leveraging First American’s industry-leading data assets and proprietary technologies, Mulkey’s goal is to accelerate the company’s product development efforts.

“With its industry-leading data assets and proprietary technologies, First American is at the forefront of real estate innovation,” said Mulkey. “I’m looking forward to accelerating the company’s product development efforts in ways that enhance the process of buying and selling real estate.”

Prior to joining First American, Mulkey served as the chief technology officer at GoodRx, where he scaled the core business and launched new product lines.

Mulkey also previously held the role of chief technology officer at Ticketmaster, leading the company’s technology transformation and driving innovation to create new products such as digital tickets, Verified Fan, and dynamic pricing.

With over 130 years in the industry, First American Financial Corporation is a provider of title, settlement, and risk solutions for real estate transactions. First American offers a range of products and services, including data products, valuation services, mortgage subservicing, home warranty products, and banking and wealth management services.

