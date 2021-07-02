First American acquires Texas’ Georgetown Title

Title insurance provider First American Financial Corporation announced the acquisition of Texas-based Georgetown Title, a company with roots planted in the Lone Star State over 125 years ago.

Georgetown Title will become part of the direct operations of First American’s largest subsidiary, First American Title Insurance Company, the company said in a press statement.

Georgetown Title’s customers will benefit from access to industry-leading resources and state-of-the-art technology available from one of the nation’s largest title and settlement providers, said Justin Taylor, vice president and state manager for First American Title’s Texas operations.

“The Georgetown team has an outstanding reputation in Texas’ Williamson County and their commitment to teamwork and providing a positive customer experience aligns well with First American’s values,” Taylor said. “We are eager to welcome the Georgetown team to the First American family and look forward to bringing added services and resources to their customers in Williamson County, specifically in the thriving [Texas] communities of Georgetown and Round Rock.”

Taylor said David Hays, a former Georgetown Title owner, will now serve as First American Title’s vice president of regional business development.

“As Williamson County and the region continue to grow rapidly, we’re proud to join First American, as it will only enhance our ability to provide the very best in service to our clients,” Hays said.

In other acquisition news, New York-based Kensington Vanguard National Land Services recently acquired Hometown Title and Escrow, a title company based in Virginia. Title Alliance, a Pennsylvania-based company, just opened a new branch in Washington, then announced an expansion in Arizona. And Enervus, an Austin, Texas-based company, announced earlier this month the acquisition of Integrity Title Company, a provider of title plant access in Texas and New Mexico.

Industry-wide, smaller regional title companies as well as “the big four” of Fidelity National Financial, First American, Old Republic National Title and Stewart Title have been acquisitive over the past year to capitalize on a booming market. The $19.2 billion underwritten by title insurers in 2020 was a 22% increase from $15.8 billion in 2019.