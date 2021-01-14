MBS Highway’s Barry Habib on the 2021 housing market
MBS Highway’s Barry Habib on the 2021 housing market

In this episode, Habib discusses mortgage rates, what a new administration means for housing and how the industry can build an empire in 2021.

Managing Credit Risk in 2021 and Beyond
Managing Credit Risk in 2021 and Beyond

Join a panel of industry experts as they provide an economic outlook for 2021 and a discussion with regional bankers on how they are managing credit risk over the next several years.

The tech solution giving lenders an advantage
The tech solution giving lenders an advantage

These solutions are designed to empower the community lender to offer personalized services to both the borrower and the real estate agent partner.

Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin
Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin

Women of Influence winner Dava Davin joins Girlfunds to discuss everything from her best financial tip to her advice on starting the home-buying process.

Politics & MoneyMortgage

FHFA extends relaxed appraisal, lending standards

Extends COVID flexibilities to Feb. 28, 2021

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced on Thursday it has extended relaxed lending and appraisal standards put in place due to COVID-19 another month for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The flexibilities surrounding alternative verifications of employment and appraisals were originally set to expire on Jan. 31, 2021, however, the government entity is now pushing that back to at least Feb. 28, 2021.

According to the release, the extended flexibilities include-

  • Alternative appraisals on purchase and rate term refinance loans;
  • Alternative methods for documenting income and verifying employment before loan closing; and
  • Expanding the use of power of attorney to assist with loan closings.

At the brink of the pandemic in March, the FHFA began directing both the GSE’s to ease their standards for property appraisals and verification of employment given the “extraordinary circumstances.”

In a letter sent by Fannie, the Enterprise cited many lenders were unable to obtain an appraisal based on a full interior and exterior inspection of the subject property as the virus continued to spread.

In turn, the FHFA supervised the GSEs to begin using both drive-by appraisals and desktop appraisals in certain circumstances to ensure that the mortgage process was not held up due to appraisal issues.

Those alternative appraisals may become long-term solutions, as the FHFA released a Request for Input (RFI) through February that highlights specifically the benefits and pitfalls of hybrid appraisals, updating the Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) and an increased use of appraisal waivers. As a result of their initial push in March, the Urban Institute reported a 14% increase overall in appraisal waivers, which contributed to an increase in refinance activity.

Beyond that, the FHFA noted that employment verification was becoming increasingly more difficult as many businesses had either shut down entirely or were running with limited crews. To that end, the GSEs will accept alternative forms of employment verification, including a recent paystub, to ensure lending can continue.

Specifically, the FHFA states that “in the event lenders cannot obtain verbal verification of the borrower’s employment before loan closing, the Enterprises will allow lenders to obtain verification via an e-mail from the employer, a recent year-to-date paystub from the borrower, or a bank statement showing a recent payroll deposit.”

As always, the FHFA said it will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and update policies as needed.

As of Jan. 14, the CDC has reported over 1.7 million news cases of the virus in the past seven days, though much of the recovery will rely on the dispersing of the vaccine.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

American flag waving with the Capitol Hill
Texas Realtor who stormed Capitol responds to backlash

A week after the insurrection at the Capitol, Frisco, Texas-based Realtor Jenna Ryan released a statement condemning the violence, even after multiple videos and photos surfaced – including ones that she filmed herself – of Ryan participating in the insurrection.

Jan 13, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Treasury Building
Trump administration will not end GSE conservatorship

The Treasury and FHFA issued a joint statement Thursday officially announcing they decided against restructuring the taxpayers’ stake in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. In other words, the GSEs will not be exiting conservatorship under the current administration.

Jan 14, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please