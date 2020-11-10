Elections and earnings calls
Mortgage Editor James Kleimann discusses Biden’s election win and how it could impact the mortgage industry, as well as Rocket Mortgage’s upcoming earnings call.

The practical use of AI for loan officers
The combination of packed schedules and intensive oversight means augmenting LO’s efforts with intelligent systems is more relevant than ever.

Want to tap into the power of homeownership?
The homeownership journey logically begins by trying to figure out how much house you can afford. But there’s an even better question you should ask yourself first.

Real estate industry expresses support for Biden’s tax credit
Biden’s housing proposals include a $15,000 first-time homebuyer tax credit and he will focus on fair housing and affordable housing issues.

FHA proposes allowing private flood insurance option

Could provide new options for 3% to 5% of FHA borrowers

The Federal Housing Administration proposed a rule on Tuesday that would allow lenders to use a private flood insurance option rather than go through the National Flood Insurance Program.

The proposed rule would allow lenders to use a private insurance on single-family mortgages where it is required by the FHA, that is, those located in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s designated Special Flood Hazard Areas.

“Our proposal would expand the options for obtaining flood insurance, rather than continuing to lock in borrowers to one federal option without any ability to comparison shop,” said Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner Dana Wade. “We are also proposing important safeguards that will help protect borrowers, so their homes will have flood insurance coverage at a level at or above the level available through the National Flood Insurance Program.”

The FHA is seeking public comment on its proposal to institute a compliance aid for private flood insurance policies. This would allow lenders to rely on the compliance aid to determine if a private flood insurance policy meets FHA’s requirements.

The FHA said it anticipates between 3% and 5% of FHA borrowers could obtain a private flood insurance policy for their FHA-insured mortgage if this option becomes available.

“This proposal will remove yet another unnecessary regulatory barrier to doing business with FHA and can also reduce costs to the federal government – costs that are ultimately born by the taxpayer,” Deputy Assistant Secretary for Single Family Housing Joe Gormley said. “Allowing participation by private insurers should generate the competition needed to ultimately reduce costs for consumers.”

Back in October, President Donald Trump signed a continuing resolution in the early hours of the morning of Oct. 1 to avert a government shutdown that also contained a measure to extend federal flood insurance for another year.

Congress has authorized about a dozen short-term extensions for the NFIP since 2017 as it wrangled over reforming the program that protects over 5 million U.S. homes.

The proposed rule will be published in the Federal Register in the coming days and will provide for a 60-day public comment period following such publication.

With Biden win, the future of forbearance and student loans

With Joe Biden in the White House and a split Congress, we examine what to expect in 2021 regarding forbearance, student loan debt and GSE conservatorship.

Nov 08, 2020 By

Q3 earnings update: eXp increases revenue by 100%

eXp World Holdings, the parent company of eXp Realty, announced in Q3 earnings that its third quarter revenue increased 100% to a record $564 million.

Nov 10, 2020 By

