How pricing data will give mortgage professionals an upper hand in 2022
How pricing data will give mortgage professionals an upper hand in 2022
HousingWire Magazine: February 2022
HousingWire Magazine: February 2022
Webinar: Modernizing Appraisals in an Evolving Industry
Webinar: Modernizing Appraisals in an Evolving Industry
HousingWire Daily: The booming real estate industry
HousingWire Daily: The booming real estate industry
Appraisals and ValuationsPolitics & MoneyMortgage

FHA delays mandatory use date for FHA Catalyst appraisal submission

The new deadline is March 14, 2023

The Federal Housing Administration announced this week that lenders have an additional year before they must submit appraisals through the FHA Catalyst: EAD Module.

Per a mortgagee letter published on Tuesday, the deadline to onboard for lenders has been moved to March 14, 2023. The previous deadline, announced in mid- 2021, was March 14, 2022.

The administration pushed the timeline for an additional year because stakeholders “expressed concern with the existing timeline,” the ML said.

It’s not clear what specific concerns stakeholders had with the timeline for using the new system. FHA did not respond to a request to comment.

The letter noted that during this period mortgagees and technology service providers are encouraged to continue their integration with and usage of the module for all forward and HECM origination electronic appraisal deliveries.

Once the deadline arrives, it will be mandatory for lenders to use FHA Catalyst for submitting appraisals, unless a previous appraisal version was submitted to the legacy EAD, the administration said.

What role does appraisal tech have in creating customers for life?

In this day and age where borrowers put speed and efficiency over anything, a slow appraisal process could reflect negatively on the lender and cause strain with the borrower. This article explores how appraisal tech can streamline the appraisal process and ensure repeat customers.

Presented by: Reggora

The roll-out of FHA Catalyst—which has been touted as a success during Trump’s administration—hit a snag last year.

According to a report published by the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s inspector general last year, momentum around the project stalled in the first part of 2021.

The reason for the stall stemmed from staff vacancies and employee turnover, which were exacerbated during the presidential transition, the report said, so the initiative hit a standstill.

“We found a lack of staffing capacity, implementation of effective coordination and communication practices, and effective oversight of management controls over acquisition processing,” the report read.

HUD also delayed a migration planned for December 2021 — to move its single-family default monitoring to FHA Catalyst — until March 1, 2022, when mortgagees must submit all default data to the FHA Catalyst system.

In February, Lopa Kolluri, principal deputy assistant secretary at the FHA, acknowledged the delays, but said that the administration is back on track with their modernization initiative.  

“I feel really good about where we are with FHA Catalyst,” she told HousingWire.

The IG report said that as of August 2021, HUD had resumed FHA Catalyst development work at limited capacity and as of October 2021, HUD estimated that it would complete FHA Catalyst development in March 2025.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

newsroom template_rates
Mortgage rates blow past industry predictions

Mortgage rates are already north of 4%, but there are a few business channels that will flourish in the new environment – cash-out refis and HELOCs.

Feb 11, 2022 By and

Latest Articles

Digital technology development
What are the building blocks of digital lending?

Digital lending is now a must-have for organizations that need to differentiate in the marketplace by moving faster with greater agility while at the same time reducing costs.

Feb 16, 2022 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please