Fathom Holdings names industry veteran Jon Gwin as COO

Fathom Holdings, the parent company of cloud-based real estate brokerage Fathom Realty, appointed Jon Gwin as chief operating officer. He replaces Samantha Giuggio, who held the role since January 2022.

Gwin brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously held executive positions at American Financial Network, Wachovia Bank, Wells Fargo and Accredited Home Lenders. A licensed real estate broker since 2006, he managed a brokerage in San Diego and he also played a crucial role in establishing some of the first compliance management systems in the mortgage industry. Gwin also serves on the board of directors for LendersOne, a network of more than 400 national lenders, where he shares his extensive industry insights.

“Jon’s extensive experience and proven track record in the real estate and mortgage industries make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom Holdings, said in a statement. “Jon’s strategic vision and innovative mindset will help drive our continued growth and success across all of Fathom’s brands. We look forward to the exciting contributions he will make in his new role.”

Based in Cary, North Carolina, Fathom Holdings is a national, technology-driven real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance and software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings. The company’s brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title and Cornerstone.